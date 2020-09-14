BRISTOL — Mid-State Health Center welcomes Dr. Sunny Gaudet, general dentist, to the practice, allowing for the expansion of dental service hours. Dr. Gaudet will see patients in the Bristol office alongside Mid-State Dental Director Dr. Kelly Perry, Monday through Friday.
Dr. Perry said, “We are so fortunate to have a kind and gentle dentist like Dr. Sunny Gaudet joining our team. Her roots in the community, as well as her experience and skills, are a tremendous asset for Mid-State."
Dr. Gaudet received her doctor of dental medicine degree at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. She is highly trained and able to offer a full range of preventative and restorative dental care, as well as advanced surgical procedures, extractions, and implants.
Mid-State’s Dental Services are now open Monday-Friday for routine dental procedures and are accepting new dental patients of all ages. To learn more about Mid-State, visit midstatehealth.org, or call 603-744-6200.
