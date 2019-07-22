CONCORD — Merrimack County Savings Bank contributed $10,000 to HOMEteam to support funding for home ownership educational programs throughout New Hampshire.
Through a series of workshops and one-on-one counseling, HOMEteam helps first-time home buyers and renters interested in ownership, offering insight on protecting and preserving the home investment.
“The success of the HOMEteam collaborative is a direct reflection of the incredible support we receive from our partners,” said Paul McLaughlin, HOMEteam director. “We look forward to partnering with [the Merrimack] as we continue providing educational services to New Hampshire residents.”
“HOMEteam has been instrumental in educating individuals and families throughout the state about quality, affordable housing,” said Linda Lorden, president of Merrimack County Savings Bank.
For more information about HOMEteam, visit hometeamnh.org.
For more information about Merrimack County Savings Bank, call 800-541-0006, or visit themerrimack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.