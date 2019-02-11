MEREDITH — The Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded $120,381 to 32 nonprofit organizations. These grants are in addition to the bank’s other local contributions in the form of sponsorships, donations, matching funds to the United Way and scholarships.
“The community has always been at the heart of our mission,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “We are blessed to have so many valuable non-profit organizations that provide essential services to the people and families of the Lakes Region and Seacoast Region.”
Recipients of the MVSB Charitable Fund grants are organizations throughout the Lakes Region and beyond.
Thirteen food pantries that serve the same communities as Meredith Village Savings Bank will share a donation total of $19,500.
The Belmont High School Robotics Team was awarded $5,500 for the purchase of an electrical hardware and system update for its Vex robot, and the Belmont High School Earth Ecological and Environmental Stewardship Club was awarded $4,500 for the purchase of camping and outdoor equipment.
In Wolfeboro, Cotton Valley Trail Committee was awarded $4,543 for the purchase of a tractor sickle bar mower for extensive clean-up and maintenance of the Cotton Valley Trail. Huggins Hospital was awarded $8,708 for the purchase of a gazebo for the hospital’s Adult Day program, allowing participants access to the outdoors. The Village Players was awarded $3,880 for the repair and restoration of the theater’s front doors.
Got Literacy! Laconia was awarded $2,000 for the purchase of books and other literacy materials to children in need throughout Laconia. New Beginnings was awarded $5,000 to expand initiatives through rural community outreach and housing for victims of violence.
Harbor Homes was awarded $15,000 to support associated costs, including furniture and supplies, for veterans moving into the Boulder Point Veterans Housing Facility in Plymouth. Speare Memorial Hospital was awarded $4,500 for the purchase of an Ankle Brachial Index System for the Hospital’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center.
Patriot Resilient Leader Institute in Gilford was awarded $4,000 to sponsor a Camp Resilience session in 2019. WinnAero was awarded $3,000 to support scholarship programs for the 2019 Aerospace Career Education Academies conducted at Laconia Municipal Airport.
Sno-Streakers Snowmobile Club in Meredith was awarded $7,500 for the repair of the Club’s groomer tracks.
Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in Alton was awarded $5,000 to help hire monitors during the weekends between Memorial Day and Columbus Day at Mount Major.
Also awarded grants were Granite State Adaptive in Mirror Lake, National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire and New Hampshire Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors Association in Concord, Rumney Ecological Services, Women’s Health at Memorial Hospital Birthing Center in North Conway, and GATHER in Portsmouth.
The deadline for consideration for the next grant cycle is Oct. 15. Applications are available by visiting mvsb.com.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit a local branch, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.