New Hampshire lenders and loan originators were recently recognized by New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority for helping 1,400 homebuyers find affordable homes and loans in 2020. Denise Hubbard, mortgage loan program specialist, was acknowledged as the #6 outstanding loan officer and Meredith Village Savings Bank as the #2 participating originator.
“Denise Hubbard does a marvelous job representing Meredith Village Savings Bank and New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority to meet the needs of first time home buyers in the communities we serve,” said Charles Dowd. “She has been with the Bank for over a decade and has helped hundreds of people finance their first home, guiding them through every step of the process. We couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishments and the things she does for the people we serve.”
“My passion is helping first time buyers find a home,” said Denise Hubbard. “The pandemic made 2020 an uncertain and difficult year, and to be able to help people accomplish this goal amidst these challenges was especially rewarding.”
Denise joined MVSB in 2009 as the reverse mortgage specialist and assumed the role of mortgage loan program specialist in 2011. She has more than 35 years of experience in mortgage lending and specializes in reverse mortgages, Federal Housing Administration and Veteran’s Administration, rural development, and NH housing loans.
Denise holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University and resides in Laconia with her husband.
As a self-supporting public corporation, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority promotes, finances, and supports affordable housing. NHHFA operates rental and homeownership programs designed to assist low- and moderate-income persons with obtaining affordable housing. For more information, visit nhhfa.org.
To learn more, visit any local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
