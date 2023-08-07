08 BIZZ new NHBM board member

MARY SIMPSON 

WOLFEBORO — Retired local CPA Mary Simpson has joined the New Hampshire Boat Museum board of trustees and will serve as treasurer.

“I want to use my financial reporting background to develop a reporting package that will provide easy to understand, relevant information in both summary and detailed reports to the board, board committees and to the executive director,” she explained. “[I want] everyone to feel confident that they are appropriately informed as they make the many decisions regarding the museum's future goals and daily operations.”

