FRANKLIN — Mariah Gauthier, director of dietary services at the Peabody Home, was selected as the 2019 Young Careerist by the New England Business and Professional Women’s Past State President’s Association at the Fall Meeting in Smithfield, RI on Sept. 22.
Gauthier was selected as the 2019 Young Careerist by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Group in February, and went on to compete at the New England level where she gave a four-minute speech at the meeting on the topic “Discuss how the women’s rights movement is still alive today. Why is it still important?” Additional parts of the competition included an impromptu speech, and an interview with three judges. She was required to provide a biography outlining career, education, personal achievements and community service.
Gauthier received a $500 award at the New England meeting. The New Hampshire BPW group gifted her a red purse signifying pay equity, a pewter leaf ornament, a state pin featuring the iconic Old Man of the Mountain, and a miniature painted fall art canvas with easel. She was honored with complimentary one-year memberships by both the New England and Franklin BPW groups.
Gauthier has volunteered at the Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen, and participated in the Franklin Savings Bank Charity Softball Tournament as well as Community Day for the Peabody Home. She is a graduate of Franklin High School and has attended New Hampshire Technical Institute, studying for an associate’s degree in business administration. She owns a home in Franklin.
For more information about the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s organization, visit www.bpwfranklin.org, or www.facebook.com/bpwfranklinnh. For more information about the New England BPW PSP Association, visit www.facebook.com/New-England-BPW-Past-State-Presidents-Association-142846622454006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.