WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street.

“This has been such an exciting project to be a part of and we couldn't be happier to see the space ready for use by the community,” said Leslie Benson of Leslie Benson Designs. “Through an amazing fundraising effort and years of perseverance we were able to pack a lot of great spaces and design features into Phase 1 of this project and are thrilled with the outcome.”

