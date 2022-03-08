WOLFEBORO — After years of supporting solar and energy efficiency upgrades in other residential and commercial buildings, Makers Mill finally has a solar installation of its own.
The next time you’re passing 23 Bay St. in Wolfeboro, take a look up at the south-west roof of Makers Mill where you will see the latest milestone in the renovation progress — an 11.1 kWdc solar system with 18kWh of battery storage. ReVision Energy started planning this project with Makers Mill in the winter of 2018 when they undertook an initial solar assessment and evaluation. Fast-forward three years and their installers are lugging panels across the roof, tying them into one another, and connecting them to the Generac battery system. The battery system can handle 9k watts continuously drawn for essential loads during grid outages. This will keep life and safety services online, as well as heat and light for a day or so during a grid outage. If the sun is shining during the outage, the solar system will recharge. Unlike a generator that requires the use of fossil fuels and regular maintenance, this battery system uses the free power of the sun to recharge with an expected life of more than 15 years. The battery system is also compatible with a propane generator in the event of an extended power outage that coincides with limited solar exposure.
A driving influence behind the Makers Mill solar installation is the support and vision it shares with the Town of Wolfeboro’s Master Plan to have 50% of the town’s energy come from renewable resources by 2029. With gas prices climbing and damaging fossil fuel impacts to the planet increasing, the need is more pronounced than ever for communities to focus on ways to provide clean energy solutions and resiliency.
For more information about how you can join or support Makers Mill (planned to open late summer of this year), contact Josh or Carol at 603-569-1500 or info@makersmill.org.
