Guitarist, producer and composer Brad Myrick, along with upright bassist Scott Kiefner and drummer Paul Donahue, will entertain attendees at this year's Best Of the Lakes Region awards celebration, Tuesday, July 13, at the Lakeport Opera House. The trio will perform instrumental music ranging from jazz and world music to acoustic folk to Myrick's arrangements of popular tunes.
Myrick performs around the world with his own projects and as a sideman. His duo with Italian guitarist Nicola Cipriani has produced three albums, several intercontinental tours, and a New England Music Awards nomination.
As founder and co-owner of NH Music Collective, Myrick actively pursues artistic and business collaborations which directly help local musicians.
