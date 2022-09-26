FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank awarded $60,900 in grants to 13 community organizations through its Fund for Community Advancement, the philanthropic arm of the bank.
Representing the 45th grant cycle, this year’s recipients include Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, $5,000; CATCH Neighborhood Housing (Concord), $4,080; Circle Program (Plymouth), $7,000; Family Promise of Southern NH (Nashua), $5,000; Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction (Laconia), $5,000; Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center, $10,000; Lakes Region Disabled Sports at Gunstock Inc. (Gilford), $2,321; Mayhew Program (Bristol), $3,000; Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (Merrimack), $5,000; Merrimack Valley Boosters (Penacook), $2,500; Patriot Resilient Leader Institute (Gilford), $4,000; Sanbornton Central School, $3,000; and Webster House Children’s Home (Manchester), $5,000.
“It’s amazing to see how much the bank has been able to give back to our communities since we established our Fund for Community Advancement back in 1997 with a $1 million dollar investment,” said Ron Magoon, president and CEO. “We are proud to support all the great work these organizations do to facilitate positive change throughout our local communities.”
This year’s recipients will be celebrated at a reception on Wednesday, October 5, at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Franklin.
