FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank awarded $60,900 in grants to 13 community organizations through its Fund for Community Advancement, the philanthropic arm of the bank.

Representing the 45th grant cycle, this year’s recipients include Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, $5,000; CATCH Neighborhood Housing (Concord), $4,080; Circle Program (Plymouth), $7,000; Family Promise of Southern NH (Nashua), $5,000; Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction (Laconia), $5,000; Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center, $10,000; Lakes Region Disabled Sports at Gunstock Inc. (Gilford), $2,321; Mayhew Program (Bristol), $3,000; Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (Merrimack), $5,000; Merrimack Valley Boosters (Penacook), $2,500; Patriot Resilient Leader Institute (Gilford), $4,000; Sanbornton Central School, $3,000; and Webster House Children’s Home (Manchester), $5,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.