LACONIA — The Foundry Financial Group, Inc. has changed its financial planning and investment management service model to be a fee-only investment advisor. The change, which took effect on May 15, means that advisors are only compensated by the fees paid directly by clients, instead of by commission for the sale of an investment product, insurance product, or annuity.
“This change has been coming for a long time,” said Michael H. Fogarty, CFP, president. “When an advisor is paid a commission for the sale of a financial product, it presents a potential conflict of interest. By eliminating that potential conflict, our clients know that we are putting their interests first.”
“This compensation structure means that we only serve our clients’ best interests as fiduciaries and as partners in their financial decision-making,” Fogarty continued.
For more information about The Foundry Financial Group, Inc., contact Michael Fogarty at 603-528-5171 or mfogarty@foundryadvisors.com. Visit FoundryAdvisors.com or 67 Water Street, Suite 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.