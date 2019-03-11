DOVER — The certified accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association recently hired two new staff members, Staff Accountant Joe Payne and Senior Accountant Elizabeth Conner.
Joe Payne is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University where he received a bachelor of science in accounting with a minor in economics. There he was named to the President’s List and was a member the Delta Mu Delta International Business Honor Society. Working from the Wolfeboro office, Payne is responsible for preparing individual and corporate tax returns, as well as audits, compilations and reviews. A Manchester native, Payne is pursuing his Certified Public Accountant license, and in his spare time enjoys fresh and saltwater fishing.
Elizabeth Conner received her bachelor of arts in finance from the University of Vermont and her associate degree in accountancy from Bentley College. Before joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, she ran a practice in the seacoast area, accumulating 30 years of extensive tax and accounting experience. A resident of Wakefield, Conner works out of the Wolfeboro office. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and is a member of the New Hampshire Society of Certificated Public Accountants. Conner volunteers as treasurer of the Wakefield Food Pantry, is a board and Budget Committee member for the town of Wakefield, and is secretary for the Criminal Justice Policy Foundation. In her free time she enjoys skiing, drawing and riding horses.
“We are excited to welcome Joe and Elizabeth to our team,” said Managing Partner Jack Callahan. “Elizabeth is a seasoned professional, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm. As a recent college graduate, Joe brings good energy and enthusiasm and will be a great fit for our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.