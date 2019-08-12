ALTON — The board of selectmen has appointed Laura Parker as the town’s new finance manager. Parker was selected from a pool of a dozen applicants.
Parker began in Alton on Aug. 1, replacing Troy Neff who left for another municipality.
Parker comes to Alton after six years with the Middleton board of selectmen managing day-to-day financial responsibilities. Her background includes the Middleton Fire Department, the Farmington School District, and Unum Provident. Parker’s education is with Southern Maine Tech, Penn Foster, and local, municipal training.
Parker lives in Middleton with her husband Eric and two children, Jacob and Chance. Parker enjoys outdoor activities and volunteering with the Middleton Recreation Committee.
Selectman Cydney Shapleigh said, “Having sat on the interview panel, I can say that she will do a great job for the Town of Alton. Her current background and responsibilities with finances will be an asset.”
Town Administrator Elizabeth Dionne said, “Laura’s knowledge of municipal government particularly in a finance office is valuable. I look forward to working with her.” Dionne invites the public to stop in to welcome Parker.
