MEREDITH — Chris Kelly and Rob Wichland, owners of RE/MAX Bayside, welcomed Larissa Bones as the newest member of their sales team.
Born and raised in New England, Bones said, ”I have an affinity for the great outdoors and a passion for all that the Lakes Region has to offer. My enthusiasm for this beautiful area, along with my expertise in customer service helps me to connect with clients and provide them with the best service possible. As a Realtor, my first priority is to ensure that my clients have a successful and positive experience. I will do the work so my clients can rest, relax and prepare to just move.”
Kelly said, “It is our privilege to welcome Larissa to our company. She has the motivation, drive and natural ability to become a leader in this industry.” Bones can be reached at 413-557-8371, at Larissabonesrealtor@gmail.com, or at the Laconia office, 604 Main St.
