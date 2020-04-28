Michele G. Rush, M.D., top doctor in sleep medicine, of LRGH, Speare Memorial Hospital, and LRGHealthcare Sleep Evaluation Center. “I have been practicing sleep medicine for over 20 years, having merged it with my neurology practice at first and then concentrating on it solely ever since 2001. My most enjoyable moments at the office occur when a patient gleefully tells me how much better they are sleeping after treatment for their sleep disorder. They are happier, healthier, safer and their personal relationships improve. There is nothing like a good night’s sleep and I am happy to guide my patients toward that goal.” (Courtesy photo)