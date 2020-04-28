MANCHESTER — For the 2020 Top Doctors poll, New Hampshire Magazine selected national research firm Castle Connolly to conduct the survey process. Included are 399 doctors in 57 specialties, as nominated by their peers, who cover a wide range of medical needs from pediatrics to surgical care.
Local doctors included on the list are:
- Mark J. Aronson, DO, for family medicine, of LRGH
- Barrett Chapin, MD, for endocrinology, of LRGH and Franklin Regional Hospital
- Jeffrey Clingman, MD, for orthopedic surgery, of LRGH
- Andrew M. Garfinkle, MD, PhD, for ophthalmology, of LRGH
- John M. Grobman, MD, for orthopedic surgery, of LRGH
- Glenn Lieberman, MD, for orthopedic surgery, of LRGH
- James Mirazita, MD, for pain medicine, of LRGH and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- Paul S. Musco, MD, for ophthalmology, of Speare Memorial Hospital
- Ayesha Nazeer, MD, for cardiovascular disease, of LRGH and Concord Hospital
- Richard J. O’Brien Jr., MD, for family medicine, of LRGH
- Michele Gaier Rush, MD, for sleep medicine, of LRGH, Speare Memorial Hospital, and LRGHealthcare Sleep Evaluation Center
- Douglas R. Scott, MD, for ophthalmology, of LRGH and Laconia Eye & Laser Center
- Tajammul Shafique, MD, for surgery, of LRGH and Lakes Region Surgical Associates
- Praveen Suchdev, MD, for pain medicine, of LRGH, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Pain Solutions
- Leslie Suranyi, MD, for neurology, of LRGH
- Christopher Weinmann, MD, for surgery, of LRGH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.