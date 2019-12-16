LACONIA — Russell G. Keene has joined HealthFirst Family Care Center as its new president and chief executive officer.
Keene was president and CEO of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for nearly 20 years. He also served as the president of North Country Healthcare, a system made up of four hospitals in the North Country. Most recently, Keene was executive project manager of The Doorways-NH, created to assist in addressing the state’s opioid crisis.
HealthFirst Secretary-Treasurer Bill Purslow said, “We are pleased to have Mr. Keene on board as our new president and CEO. Mr. Keene brings to us a strong background in the healthcare industry as well as many years of experience as a leader of a hospital. Mr. Keene brings top-level leadership skills needed to address competition and prosper in today’s healthcare market.
“Mr. Keene has shown care and concern for the state of health care across the board. His understanding of systems-level growth and individual patient care, as well as his clear sense of stewardship of staff and resources, is a great combination for the future plans of our organization,” commented Board Director Michelle Lennon. “We see a bright future for HealthFirst with Mr. Keene joining the team in this important leadership role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.