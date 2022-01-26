LACONIA — During their last annual meeting, Bank of New Hampshire elected Kaitlin (Kaity) O’Neil to the Bank of New Hampshire board of directors.
Kaity is a partner at the Laconia-based law firm Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil, PLLC. She attended Connecticut College in New London, CT, where she graduated cum laude receiving her bachelor of arts in History. Kaity went on to study at Rutgers School of Law in Newark, NJ, where she earned her Juris Doctor. In her final year of law school, Kaity served as the managing editor of the Women’s Rights Law Reporter.
Kaity joined Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil as an associate attorney in November 2014, and was made a partner in January 2021.
Kaity resides in Laconia, where she is actively involved in the community, serving on the Belknap County Economic Development Council, Winnipesaukee Playhouse Board of Trustees and the Laconia Country Club Strategic Planning Committee. Kaity has also served on the Board of Fusion, Lakes Region’s Young Professionals Network and has held various officer positions on the Board of the Belknap County Bar Association.
Bank of New Hampshire is proud to be welcoming Kaity to our Board of Directors as we aspire to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.