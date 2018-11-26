LACONIA — Jim Glover has joined the Bank of New Hampshire Laconia office as vice president, banking office manager.
Glover has more than 12 years of experience in the banking industry, and joins Bank of New Hampshire with knowledge of retail banking, business banking and wealth management. In his capacity as office manager, Glover will be responsible for the overall management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management and new business development.
Glover holds a bachelor of science degree in business management from Bryant University. He has volunteered his time as a youth sports coach in the Town of Gilford, is currently a member of the Gilford Recreation Commission and is a member of the St. Andre Bessette Parish Finance Council. Gloer relocated in 2004 from Hyannis Port, Massachusetts to his current residence in Gilford with his wife KarolBeth, daughter Keeley, and son Riley.
Glover may be reached in the Laconia Office at 62 Pleasant St., by phone at 603-527-3219, or by e-mail at glover@banknh.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.