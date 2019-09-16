PLYMOUTH — Jamie Capaul has joined the Circle Program year-round as the organization’s program manager. Capaul knows the Circle Program well, having volunteer as a mentor since 2014 and previously helping lead the Teen Adventure Program. As program manager, Capaul will assist with monthly group gatherings for both girls and teens including field trips, educational workshops and community service projects, and will work closely with the new Camp Manager Lindsey Collins to create new curricula for the camp and mentoring programs.
Capaul will interview newly referred girls who are potential candidates for the program, and follow up families and referring agencies on each applicant's status. Capaul and Collins will partner and maintain a working relationship with the schools and other agencies and act as a liaison for the program throughout the school year.
During the summer residential camp session, Capaul served as camp co-director for six weeks and led the Land Teen Adventure Program. She is suited for this project as an accomplished hiker who has completed a solo presidential traverse.
Capaul graduated from Bryant University with a bachelor of science in business administration, and is working toward a master’s degree in special education from Ball State University. She worked at Campton Elementary School as a para-educator and advisor for their Technology Student Association. She has also worked with at-risk youth in residential programs in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and worked in human resources at Waterville Valley Resort. Capaul is certified in wilderness first aid and CPR, and is a Red Cross-certified lifeguard.
Capaul moved to Thornton nine years ago with her husband Andrew. She enjoys hiking, trail running, paddle boarding, camping, and playing with her puppy Harris. She serves as a board member for the Campton-Thornton Got Lunch! program.
