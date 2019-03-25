LACONIA — Each year ,Toyota Motor Sales recognizes select Toyota dealerships with the President’s Award. Being presented with the Toyota President’s Award is the highest honor to be achieved by a dealership. The Irwin Automotive Group has won this award over a dozen times.
To qualify as a Presidents’ Award winner, Irwin Toyota has excelled in categories including customer sales satisfaction, customer service satisfaction, market share attainment, vehicle delivery excellence, employee training and certification. The focus is on the customer, and dealerships must demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the brand’s high standards of customer satisfaction based on customer reviews.
Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group, said “This award measures how well we take care of customers just like you. In order to be competitive in this industry we must put the customer first in every aspect of our business. At the Irwin Automotive Group any customer surveys we can get are like gold. The worst way to learn more about the customer is to guess. We can’t just sit around in the conference room and mull over what we think customers want. At the Irwin Automotive Group we talk to our customers. More importantly, we listen to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.