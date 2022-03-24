LACONIA — Each year, Toyota Motor Sales recognizes its finest dealerships with the prestigious President's Award. The President's Award honors Toyota dealers that excel in all facets of their operations. It is recognition for dealerships that continue to go above and beyond at each customer touch point and represent the best of the best.
Irwin Toyota has been awarded the prestigious President's Award for 2021 from Toyota Motor Sales USA for the 14th time. The President's Award honors Toyota dealers that excel in all aspects of their operations. It is recognition for dealerships that continue to go above and beyond at each customer touch point and represent the best of the best. It is the highest honor that can be achieved by a Toyota dealership.
The President's Award is achieved by meeting all the requirements for customer satisfaction to assure that customers are satisfied not only at the time of purchase, but for as long as they own their vehicle. "This award shows the hard work of every department at the Irwin Automotive Group” said Chris Irwin president of the Irwin Automotive Group. “Offering top quality Toyota cars and trucks through out NH is only the beginning, we value the long-term customer relationship with all our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.