LACONIA — Irwin Hyundai recently earned the top spot out of 17 Hyundai dealers in its district for customer service, based on reviews. Online consumer reviews of dealership service operations are a useful tool to measure customer satisfaction. Reviews allow for faster feedback, enabling dealerships to troubleshoot problems quickly.
Hyundai's online reviews are handled by SureCritic. The company sends service customers a four-question email survey to rate their service and make comments. SureCritic forwards the reviews to the dealership and Hyundai, then posts the reviews where the public can view them. The survey asks customers to rate their service, indicate whether they would come back, and to comment on their experience.
If a survey comes back with three stars or fewer, SureCritic gives the dealer two weeks to resolve any problems with the customer before posting the review, along with any changes the customer makes.
“At Irwin Hyundai, our goal is to provide the very best experience for every single customer," said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. "Whether they stop by to shop, for service, or need help with a part, we always want to make sure they leave our dealership happy. So these awards are important to us because they represent our team’s hard work and our ongoing commitment to customer service.”
