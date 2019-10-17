LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group invites the community to join their 8th annual Ladies & Wheels event. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m. at 59 Bisson Ave. This Ladies & Wheels event focuses on the theme Ready Set Snow.
Winter is right around the corner and Irwin wants to make sure that all women are prepared and ready. All the ladies who attend the free and informative event will have the chance to win prizes and giveaways, including a chance for a set of snow tires. For every non-perishable food item donated during the event, attendees will receive a free raffle ticket.
Wayne Thayer, senior Toyota technician for Irwin Toyota, will present Winterizing Your Vehicle. Billy Salta, Quicklane manager, will explain the importance of tire safety, how to recognize wear and tear, purchases, and all snow tire questions. Jason Foss, vehicle detail manager, will demonstrate the important steps to preparing the exterior of a vehicle. Kim Terrio, executive vice president of Penny Pitou Travel, will discuss Travel By Design, Solo and Group Travels. Wendy Bagley, vice president of personal lines for Melcher & Prescott Insurance, will present Travel Safety.
Pre-register to a spot along with a free car wash, by contacting Betty Ballantyne at ballantyne84@gmail.com or 603-630-5531.
