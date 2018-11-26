LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is kicking off their 9th annual coat, hat, and glove drive. The goal is to help keep kids in the Lakes Region warm.
The Salvation Army Coat Distribution Program strives to ensure that every child has a coat to keep them warm. The program also helps adults who need warm clothing during the winter months. This program depends on volunteers willing to donate their time and resources.
This year once again, the Irwin Automotive Group will be doing their part to help children stay warm this winter. Since the start of this fundraiser, the Irwin Automotive Group has donated over 200 coats, hats and gloves to local youth. Through the Irwin's initiative, Lakes Region residents can make a difference by donating gently-worn coats hats and gloves at any Irwin Automotive Group Location including Irwin Toyota, Irwin Ford Lincoln, and Irwin Hyundai, now through Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.