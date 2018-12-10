MEREDITH — Charleen Hughes, assistant vice-president, branch and business development manager for Meredith Village Savings Bank, has announced her plan to retire on Jan. 4, 2019, after almost 20 years with the bank.
Hughes is based out of the Route 104 office in Meredith, and has worked at that location since joining MVSB in 1999.
“Charleen has proven her exceptional ability to build relationships time and again. Her tireless dedication to service has been an incredible asset,” said Marcus Weeks, senior vice-president, retail banking officer. “It has been my pleasure to work alongside Charleen. She has been a remarkable employee and colleague. We can’t thank her enough for the last 20 years.”
“I’ve had a wonderful time working at MVSB,” said Hughes. “The bank has always been incredibly generous to our local community and they take good care of their employees. I will miss all the fantastic people I’ve worked with over the years, as well as our many loyal customers, many of whom I’m happy to call friends.”
Hughes’ career in banking spans 38 years. She began at MVSB as head teller for the Route 104 office in 1999, and was quickly promoted to branch manager within two months of her employment. In 2005, she was promoted to assistant vice-president, branch and business development manager, and has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of MVSB in Meredith.
Hughes currently serves as treasurer at Kidworks Learning Center in Meredith. She was previously a trustee for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Foundation over the past 11 years. Hughes has been on numerous boards for local nonprofit organizations, and continues to be a dedicated volunteer in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.