LACONIA — HPM Insurance recently added Doug Carignan to the New Hampshire sales team as an account executive. He will work in the Laconia office.
Carignan has been in commercial insurance for more than 30 years, with experience as a company underwriter and a commercial insurance sales executive.
“HPM Insurance has a reputation for being able to offer various coverage options through the many insurance companies they represent, while not losing its personal touch with their clients,” said Carignan.
While he has worked with a diverse client base over the years, Carignan has developed an expertise in the contractor and the foodservice industries. He enjoys meeting new business owners and learning about them, allowing him to craft optimal solutions to fit the client’s needs and budget.
For more information about HPM Insurance, visit HPMinsurance.com or contact Lyle Fulkerson at 603-673-1201 or Lyle@HPMinsurance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.