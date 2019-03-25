MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery is helping protect Lake Winnipesaukee through the sale of their Winnipesaukee Rose. On March 13, Bob Manley, Hermit Woods co-founder, presented Pat Tarpey, executive director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, with a check for over $4,000 on Pat Kelly’s Good Morning New Hampshire radio program. The amount represents 10% of the profits from the 2018 sales of the wine in to support lake protection programs. Each bottle tells the story behind the development of the wine, raising awareness about the work of the association and the importance of a healthy lake.
“Winnipesaukee enjoys good water quality today, but is under threat from stormwater runoff, invasive plant and animal species, nutrient loading, and more. We have been leading the effort to address the threats and contaminants that stress the lake’s ecosystem and degrade its water quality, but it’s a huge job, which is why we are so very grateful to Hermit Woods Winery’s continued support and commitment to our lake protection programs. As a local business, they understand that clean water is not only vital in producing their product, but a clean lake is vital to the local economy. We are working to ensure that the lake stays clean, clear, and healthy for all concerned, not only today, but also for many generations to come. It’s fantastic that Hermit Woods is helping our mission in such a significant way,” said Tarpey.
Manley is also enthusiastic about the partnership. “This is the third installment of what we hope to be many, many more. Our Winnipesaukee Rose has become one of our best selling wines. It’s not only a great way for us to help raise the funds this organization needs to do the good work they do, but the distribution of our wine helps raise awareness of the organization across the State. You can now find our Winnipesaukee Rose in the New Hampshire State Liquor stores.”
For more information about the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, visit www.winnipesaukee.org.
Visit www.hermitwoods.com to learn more about Hermit Woods Winery.
