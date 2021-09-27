BOSTON — The U.S. General Services Administration announced that it has awarded a locally-based small business a $2.29 million Design Excellence Architect-Engineer Service contract for HVAC and fire alarm replacement at the historic Edward T. Gignoux Courthouse in Portland, Maine.
Rist-Frost-Shumway Engineering of Laconia, will be responsible for the design service and Post Contract Construction Service for this project. The company, started in 1992 by Bruce Shumway, has extensive experience performing mechanical, electrical and plumbing as well as fire protection work within sensitive historic contexts.
Estimated completion for the project is late 2025.
This project will:
● Help reduce building energy consumption through the installation of more efficient air handling units and modifications to the existing system.
● Improve system efficiency throughout the building by upgrading the Building Automation System.
● Enhance building security and indoor air quality through the relocation of the fresh air intakes.
● Enhance building safety by replacing the fire alarm system to meet the current codes and standards.
The Edward T. Gignoux U.S. Courthouse, located in downtown Portland, Maine, is a classic Italian Renaissance Revival style building entirely faced with New England granite. In 1988, it was named after Edward Thaxter Gignoux, a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Maine from 1957-1988.
For more information, visit: www.gsa.gov/r1.
