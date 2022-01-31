LACONIA — The city on the lakes is only beginning to tap its potential for growth, said two young business leaders recently recognized by media outlets.
Chris Irwin, president of the Irwin Automotive group, was recognized as part of the New Hampshire Union Leader's "40 Under 40" Class of 2022. Irwin, a 35-year-old resident of Meredith is the third generation of the Irwin family to lead the Laconia dealership.
The Lakes Region, with its four distinct seasons and geographic advantages, is a "wonderful place," to grow both businesses and families, Irwin said.
"Overall Laconia is in much better shape than when I started in the business 15 years ago. There are a number of exciting happenings and projects," Irwin said.
"Laconia is a city on the move," said Julie Hirshan Hart, 34-year-old Gilford resident and digital editor at The Laconia Daily Sun. She was named to Editor & Publisher's national list of "25 under 35" media professionals. Hirshan Hart's father, Adam Hirshan, is among The Daily Sun's three founding partners.
Laconia's momentum is spurred by investments in performance venues in both the downtown and Lakeport neighborhoods, and by young entrepreneurs such as Ben Bullerwell and Karen and Reuben Bassett, whose Wayfarer coffee shop brand now has two locations in the city.
"The city government is also committed to the development of downtown and Lakeport, and will also help contribute to that success," Hirshan Hart said. The city isn't without its issues, and she takes encouragement from the interest she sees in solving problems.
"I know that housing is a clear challenge that we see in attracting and retaining young talent to the Lakes Region and New Hampshire, and there is hope," Hirshan Hart said, noting that the discussion about housing is happening both locally and statewide. "I think all of the ingredients are there to get to the solution, we have people from both the public and private sector getting together to brainstorm and think outside of the box to find housing for all of our community members."
Like Irwin, Hirshan Hart noted the unique opportunities presented by life in the Lakes Region. Many forms of outdoor activities available in New England can be done within a reasonable drive, if not right down the street. Those who want to get involved in a more meaningful way will find plenty of ways to help, she added.
The Lakes Region is rich in leadership opportunities, Hirshan Hart said. "From the Children's Auction to Rotary (Club) and other civic organizations, or faith-based volunteering, there's a lot of ways for young people to get plugged in to the community and make a difference."
Whether producing a local news product or selling and servicing cars, it's a changing world to navigate. Hirshan Hart said a dedicated staff has made it easier for her to reposition the business to meet new challenges. "We have a trusted staff of professionals who care about our brand and make our product the best it can be every day."
Irwin said the people he works with have shown time and again that they can step up to new challenges. "We are fortunate in that we have a great group of employees who have historically and will moving forward adapt to the changing landscape of our business. We are very lucky we have so many terrific employees."
