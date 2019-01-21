GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Fusion at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m.
Encouraging connections, brainstorming and fun, Fusion supports Lakes Region young professionals. Fusion offers the platform to expand contact lists, develop professional skills, exchange ideas, promote business and gain access to community leaders in relaxed and enjoyable settings. Networking events take place on a monthly basis, and are hosted at various venues across the Lakes Region.
“The Connect event at Patrick’s encompasses everything that Fusion stands for - we look forward to getting to know more members of our community and having fun while we do it,” said Nick Trudel, Fusion president.
Meet, mingle and enter to win a Fusion Prize pack full of goodies, then stay for live music with Bill Noland.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Fusion, visit facebook.com/NHFusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.