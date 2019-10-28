TILTON — Fresh Takes Deli is now open, after completing renovations this summer. The deli is located within the Stafford Food and Beverage Citgo Convenience Store.
Fresh Takes has partnered with Stafford Convenience to provide an all-in-one-stop experience at affordable prices including a daily $5 special. Fresh Takes Deli offers Boar’s Head brand sandwiches, subs, salads and seasonal menu specials. Additionally, they offer freshly made grab and go sandwiches, burgers, pizza slices, homemade snacks and daily hot specials. Every Tuesday is Two for Tuesday with a mix and match two for $6 special on burgers, chicken sandwiches and Kaiser sandwiches.
Fresh Takes Catering services include pick-up or delivery and setup. The menu includes Boar’s Head deli or sandwich platters and sides, as well as traditional entrees.
Police, fire, EMT and active military members get $2 off any large sandwich every day.
Follow Fresh Takes Deli on Facebook, twitter and Instagram for daily specials, coupons, discounts, and menus.
For more information, contact Ryan McQueeney, owner and general manager, at freshtakescatering@gmail.com or 603-236-6112. Fresh Takes Deli & Catering is at 311 Main St.
