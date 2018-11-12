FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice’s executive director, Barbara Normandin, is retiring. Normandin has headed the agency since March 2, 2015, and will retire on Dec. 1. Her retirement party was on Thursday, Nov. 8.
Normandin served as homecare manager for the agency during the four years prior to her appointment as executive director, and she has had a nearly 30-year history in home health care.
Normandin is noted for her strong collaboration with the Rural Home-care Network as well as with HealthFirst, where she served on the board of directors.
Under Normandin’s guidance, the Franklin VNA & Hospice dedicated the Teuscher-Wilson Hospice Garden this past spring. At the opening, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter of support for the project, and noted, “For years the Franklin VNA & Hospice has been an important community resource known for helping patients and families through trying times. Its nurses and health care providers approach its mission with compassion, devotion and energy and you all continue to build on this legacy each day as you provide support and promote the dignity and wellbeing of individuals in the community.”
Normandin is a strong advocate for local healthcare. “We are an embedded part of our local towns, from Salisbury and Webster through Laconia and Gilford,” she said. “We are with them every day, living and working alongside them. Who better to choose for their home health than the nurses and therapists who know them best?”
For more about Franklin VNA & Hospice, call 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
