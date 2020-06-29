FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently mailed 6,200 cotton face masks with logos to customers over age 65. The face masks were sent in an effort to protect a vulnerable age group against exposure to COVID-19.
“With our lobbies now open for in-person banking, we are requiring all customers entering our branches to wear a mask in order to keep our staff and customers safe and healthy,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer. “According to the CDC guidelines, the wearing of masks, when combined with other efforts such as social distancing, helps limit the transmission of the virus. Therefore, it is our hope that our customers will use their new mask as part of their overall efforts to remain healthy during these unprecedented times.”
