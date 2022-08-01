FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank claimed the #2 spot in the 2022 list of America’s Best Banks for New Hampshire by Forbes Magazine. Only 2.7 percent of all banks nationwide were included in the rankings, based on the results of an independent survey of 26,000 bank customers from all 50 states.
“This recognition is a direct result of the work all our employees do each and every day,” commented Ron Magoon, president and CEO. “It is truly amazing to be included in such an exclusive group of banks, and one of only three from New Hampshire to qualify. I could not be prouder of our team and the work we do to provide the best products and services delivered with exceptional customer service.”
To identify the best banks in each state, Forbes went directly to its customers, partnering with market research firm Statista to conduct in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 U.S. citizens from all 50 states to learn more about their banking relationships. For every bank at which a participant had a checking account, each provided an overall satisfaction score and was asked if they would recommend their bank to friends or family. In addition, respondents had to answer a detailed list of questions focused on six separate facets of their banking relationship, including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. Scores ranged from 74.2 to 93.6 based on a scale of 1-100.
Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.