LACONIA — The Sunrise Residential Living Campus, located in the heart of downtown Laconia, have undergone positive changes in the past few months. Ownership of the 98-unit property has transitioned from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Laconia Housing, putting control of the property into local hands and enabling the agency to make capital improvements that improve residents’ quality of life.
Recently, HUD announced the nation’s first streamlined voluntary conversion of property with the transfer of Sunrise Towers Public Housing into locally-held ownership under the new name of Sunrise Towers, LLC. The transfer to Laconia Housing enables the agency to make capital program improvements more quickly to improve the living spaces for current and future tenants for the low income housing property.
“It has been an extremely satisfying process to be involved with our HUD Boston Office of Public Housing partners led by Director Robert Cwieka. It allows us to work with a team which has provided the energy, enthusiasm, and effort to see us succeed. New opportunities provided to our agency will enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said Thomas Cochran, Laconia Housing’s Executive Director.
The Sunrise Residential Living Campus has opened opportunities for independent living to low-income seniors and disabled residents throughout the Lakes Region through initiatives and collaboration with federal and state partners. A wide range of agencies have played an integral role over the years, leveraging public and private funding to improve the building campus and its efficiency.
An example of this type of collaboration includes energy-saving measures implemented through the NHSAVES program. Adding efficient air conditioning units, improved lighting features and new windows have given Sunrise Towers a refresh and improved the living space for all residents.
“By utilizing the NHSAVES program, Eversource Energy and Liberty Utilities have been integral in enhancing the quality of living for our New Hampshire residents,” said Cochran.
The Laconia Housing Agency offers housing and supportive services at the Sunrise Residential Living Campus, which includes Sunrise Towers, Sunrise House, and Tavern Inn Apartments. The properties offer Medicaid-eligible tenants support services as an alternative to traditional nursing home living, made possible through New Hampshire’s Choice for Independence Program. They include LNA, nursing assessments, housekeeping, laundry, and a meal program alternative to assist in bolstering independent living.
The HUD transfer of property to Laconia Housing offers tenants and the City of Laconia the benefit of locally-controlled housing and services. Laconia Housing has and will continue to work with state, federal, and local partners to assist residents in the Lakes Region and to provide quality living for our community.
More information about Laconia Housing properties and services can be found at www.LaconiaHousing.org.
