BELMONT — ConvenientMD — a leading provider of urgent care services in New England — is opening its newest location this week at 77 Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont.
ConvenientMD treats a broad range of injuries and illnesses, led by the area’s leading physicians and providers. Offering convenient access to high-quality, affordable urgent care with the aim of revolutionizing the patient experience, each facility is equipped with on-site X-ray imaging, lab, IV fluids/antibiotics, EKGs, procedure room, and more. All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — patients can just walk in without an appointment.
With locations throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, the opening of ConvenientMD’s Belmont clinic will provide area residents with a new option for treating a broad range of illnesses and injuries. Each location is staffed with a full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room, and primary care settings. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.
For Gareth Dickens, executive chairman, and Max Puyanic, CEO of ConvenientMD, opening a ConvenientMD location in Belmont plays an important role in the company’s mission to increase access to quality, affordable care across the state of New Hampshire.
“We’re very proud of our physicians, providers and clinic teams who are working to revolutionize healthcare and the patient experience at all of our clinics throughout New Hampshire and the rest of New England,” Dickens said. “Our ConvenientMD Belmont clinic will feature state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities, including on-site x-ray, lab, procedure rooms, IV fluid/antibiotic treatments, and EKGs. Having these capabilities all under one roof enables us to deliver the best medical care and experience for our patients.”
“We’ve seen an extremely positive response from the communities in New Hampshire since opening our first clinic in Windham in 2012,” Puyanic said. “It’s important to us that patients located in other parts of the state have access to what ConvenientMD offers. We plan to deliver the same quality of care experienced at all of our locations to Belmont-area residents when we open in December.”
The grand opening celebration for ConvenientMD’s Belmont location is set for Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
