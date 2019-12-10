CONCORD — Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, recently expanded its service area to the towns of Laconia and Sanbornton, bringing the number of communities served by the agency to 44.
Concord Regional VNA’s more than 400 skilled clinicians and staff members provide care across the entire life span, from birth to end-of-life. The agency provides services including home care, hospice care, palliative care, pediatric and maternal child health, personal home services, community clinics and wellness programs to more than 6,500 clients annually.
“We have seen an increase in requests to provide services to people in the Laconia and Sanbornton communities,” said Beth Slepian, president and chief executive officer. “With a robust team of field staff throughout the region, we have the capability and expertise to extend our services to additional communities to meet residents’ needs."
Concord Regional VNA recognized an increased demand for services in Laconia and Sanbornton, particularly for home care and hospice care, and a growing need for pediatric and maternal health services. The agency will also bring its community wellness programs to the area.
The agency honored two milestones this year with a reception in June marking the 25th anniversary of opening New Hampshire’s first hospice house in 1994, a 120th anniversary celebration in October.
Concord Regional VNA officially began serving the towns of Laconia and Sanbornton Oct. 1.
For more information about Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, visit www.crvna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.