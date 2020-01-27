LACONIA — Dr. Samuel C. Aldridge has joined Concord Hospital Concord Surgical Associates-Lakes, located at 85 Spring St., Suite 401, Laconia. Dr. Aldridge specializes in peripheral vascular surgery.
A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, Virginia, Dr. Aldridge completed his residency in general surgery at Boston University and Boston City Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Aldridge completed his vascular surgery fellowship at Temple Union in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is board-certified in vascular surgery.
For the past 25 years, Dr. Aldridge has practiced vascular surgery at Lakes Region General Hospital. He has served 32 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and deployed with Forward Surgical Teams on numerous occasions to Afghanistan and Iraq.
Dr. Aldridge is looking forward to continuing the care of his patients with Concord Hospital Concord Surgical Associates-Lakes.
