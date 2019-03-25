CONCORD — Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord Hospital, welcomes Vicki Sakakeeny, PA-C to internal medicine. Sakakeeny specializes in chronic disease management.
A graduate of the Mass College of Pharmacy in Manchester, and Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, Sakakeeny is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
For more information Internal Medicine, visit www.concordhospital.org, or call 603-224-4003.
