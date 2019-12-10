Dr. Michael Paul

CONCORD — Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord Hospital, welcomes Dr. Michael Paul to Concord Surgical Associates, 246 Pleasant St., Suite 205.

Paul specializes in trauma and acute care surgery. A graduate of Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y. and Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, Paul completed his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

For more information about Concord Surgical Associates, call 603-224-0584, or visit concordhospital.org.

