CONCORD — Dr. Matthew Gibb will become Concord Hospital’s first chief clinical officer this fall.
Dr. Gibb comes from Urbana, Ill. and the Carle Health System, most recently as executive vice president and system chief medical officer.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gibb to Concord Hospital and Concord Hospital Medical Group,” said Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Steigmeyer. “Dr. Gibb will lead our healthcare system in developing and implementing strategy to continue improving clinical quality and patient safety.”
Dr. Gibb has experience as a practicing physician and in leading physicians and mentoring future leaders, establishing a collaborative working environment and forming strong professional relationships based on trust and open communications. As chief clinical officer, he will be responsible for strategic priorities involving the growth of Concord Hospital’s healthcare system, improvements in clinical processes and new programs to improve patient care.
Dr. Gibb is a former U.S. Navy flight surgeon trained in internal medicine and cardiology. He will spend some of his time at Concord Hospital as a practicing physician. Dr. Gibb received his undergraduate degree in chemistry and mathematics and his master of healthcare and delivery science degree from Dartmouth College. He is scheduled to begin in late September.
Dr. Gibb succeeds Dr. David Green, who retired in June as Concord Hospital’s chief medical officer.
