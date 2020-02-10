MANCHESTER — 'New Hampshire Home' announced the winners of its 2020 Design Awards on Jan. 22 at Manchester Country Club. The awards celebrated excellence in home design and the creative use of materials in new and remodeled residences statewide. Rebecca Rule, author, storyteller and host of Our Hometown on New Hampshire PBS, was the emcee for the evening. 'New Hampshire Home' honored 10 projects during the gala.
Local companies who won awards include Scott Blundo of Rustic Stone & Garden Design in Moultonborough. Blundo took honors in Outdoor Design for Timber Hill Wedding Venue in Gilford, and Patty Cooke of Wentworth Style, LLC in Wolfeboro, for her Remodeling and Renovation Design of Red Cottage.
“For the seventh year, we celebrated the diverse designs created by architects and designers here in New Hampshire,” said Andi Axman, editor of 'New Hampshire Home.'
Panels of out-of-state judges are selected each year. This year’s jurors were from Rhode Island and included architect Michael Viveiros, principal of DBVW Architects in Providence; interior designer Sophia Shibles of Sophia Shibles Interiors in Providence, and landscape architect John C. Carter of John C. Carter & Company in Narragansett.
Other award winners were Michael Hawkes and Rick Despres of Acorn Deck House Company in Architectural Design and Home of the Year for Monadnock Retreat, Herb Goedecke of Goedecke Paint Flooring and Design Center in Bath Design for a master bath in Candia, Cristina Omahen of Cristina Omahen Architectural Designer in Green Design for her residence in Greenland, Robert Carty and Cristina Johnson of TMS Architects in Interior Design for a classic seaside in North Hampton, Tedd LeBlanc of Crown Point Cabinetry in Kitchen Design Renovation for Anthonyson in New London, Jay Lawrence Purcell, AIA of J L Purcell Architects, AIA in New Construction Kitchen Design for the Kenison residence in Peterborough, Bob Butcher and Peter Wobber of BEAM Construction in Small Home DesignAssociates, Inc. for Bear Notch Camp in Albany, and Marcus Gleysteen and Robyn Gentile of Marcus Gleysteen Architects in Specialty Room Design for a porte cochere in New Boston.
Award winners will be featured in the March and April issue of 'New Hampshire Home.' For more information, visit nhhomemagazine.com/design-awards.
Sponsors of the awards were Merrimack County Savings Bank; Meredith Village Savings Bank; Savings Bank of Walpole; Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting; Crown Point Cabinetry; Knob Creek; Winchendon Furniture Co, Inc.; Cambria; Frank Webb Home; and Belletetes.
