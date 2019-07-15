LACONIA — Larissa Baia, president of Lakes Region Community College, has announced the promotion of Patrick Cate from associate vice-president to vice-president of Academic and Student Affairs at the college.
“Patrick has been a proven leader on our campus since his arrival, and has worked tirelessly with faculty, staff, and students,” Baia said. “His combined leadership experience in both academic and student affairs will serve as an enormous value as we move forward with college initiatives.”
Cate has worked in higher education for the past 19 years. Before starting at Lakes Region Community College in August 2018, Cate served as the director of Academic and Career Advising at Rivier University. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at Plymouth State University, where he held several leadership positions, including Dean of Student Success, as well as teaching undergraduate and graduate-level courses.
He is nationally recognized in the discipline of academic and career advising, and is the creator of the Targeted Advising Approach, developed to assist students in following a program that best matches their goals. Cate has published articles and chapters in textbooks, presented concurrent and pre-conference sessions and keynotes, and serves on an international task force to review and edit the Core Values of Academic Advising.
“Lakes Region Community College is such a wonderful place for students to learn,” Cate said, “and I look forward to enhancing the programs that support student success and academic achievement for all learners. The dedicated faculty and supportive staff create a community that I am proud to be a member of and am excited about our future together.”
Cate earned his bachelor's degree in Biology from Keene State College and his master of education degree in Counselor Education from Plymouth State University. His next goal is to complete his doctorate.
A New Hampshire native, Cate resides in Campton with his wife and two daughters.
“We chose to live and raise our family in central New Hampshire because of the wonderful people and surroundings this special place provides," Cate said. "We have the privilege of living and working where others vacation, and LRCC is one of those institutions that makes the Lakes Region a great place to live, work and grow.”
