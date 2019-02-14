MEREDITH — When Corina Cisneros founded the Cisneros Realty Group at Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains in 2017, she was cautiously optimistic. The team’s efforts in 2018 exceeded her expectations and have placed the Cisneros Realty Group in rarified air among Keller Williams teams in New Hampshire.
Cisneros Realty Group started 2018 with just three agents and ended the year having more than tripled in size, with eight dedicated agents and two administrators. The team achieved its goal of selling more than 100 homes (they concluded the year at 102) and finished the campaign ranked as the number 6 team for Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains in New Hampshire.
The Cisneros Realty Group team has been involved in the community, participating in the Winnipesaukee Cleanup, donating goody bags for the Meredith Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, sponsoring the “Night at the Museum Movie Night” at the Libby Museum in Wolfeboro, and orchestrating its own coat drive for One Warm Coat that concluded on Jan. 31.
“When we started the Cisneros Realty Group, we set business goals, but it was more important to us to help our clients achieve their homeownership dreams,” said Managing Partner Corina Cisneros. “We were able to help over 100 clients achieve those dreams, and also participated in many amazing community events. We are eager to see what 2019 has in store for us.”
For more information about the Cisneros Realty Group, visit nhlakeshomes.com, call 603-569-4663, or stop by the office at 66 NH Route 25 in Meredith.
