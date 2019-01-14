MEREDITH — Central New Hampshire Construction Company has launched a new website to showcase projects in and around central New Hampshire. Additionally, CNC has expanded its operations and services to include housing construction, remodeling, deck construction, dock design and construction, site work and excavation, and roof replacement and repairs.
Island Support Services, CNC's sister company, has been designing, building and servicing homeowners for over 18 years. Island Support Services designs, builds and services homes located on the shores and 300 islands of Lake Winnipesaukee and surrounding bodies of water. The newer division of Central New Hampshire Construction will work in tandem with Island Support Services, with barges allowing off-shore and inland construction capabilities.
To learn more about Central New Hampshire Construction, visit www.centralnhconst.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.