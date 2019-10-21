HOOKSETT — Granite State Hospitality has hired veteran communications professional Bill Boynton as director of public relations and community outreach.
Boynton has communications experience in the Granite State as the former director of communications for the Department of Transportation. He also worked for several years as a news reporter and anchor in radio and television.
“Bill knows New Hampshire so well and brings to the company an extensive amount of communications expertise that will serve us well as we continue to grow and expand,” said managing partner Brad Pernaw.
“We will be looking to Bill to help with ongoing marketing and public relations efforts," partner Alex Ray added.
“As we embark on the expansion of the Common Man Roadside, Bill will be instrumental in growing our brand throughout the region,” said partner Rusty McLear.
“I am very excited to be a part of this highly respected New Hampshire company, and to help spread the word about the superior quality food and motorist services that the Common Man Roadside is known for,” said Boynton. “Granite State Hospitality has set new standards for the wide range of services offered, including real food real fast. GSH has set a new bar in providing a unique New Hampshire experience for residents and visitors to the Granite State.”
