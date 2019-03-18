MOULTONBOROUGH — At a recent awards convention, local real estate agent Nicole Watkins was recognized as the top producing agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty. Watkins’ 2018 sales performance record placed her in the top sales position in the company.
Watkins was presented with the Berkshire Hathaway Chairman’s Platinum and Five Year Legend Award. Last year marked the fifth consecutive year that Watkins received the Chairman’s Circle award.
Watkins’ started her career in the Lakes Region in 2002. Her expertise is primarily in the sale of waterfront properties on lakes Winnipesaukee and Squam. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, Watkins worked with The Lakes Region Realty Group. There too she repeatedly held the top ranking sales position in the firm. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty merged with and acquired the firm in April 2014. Watkins remained with the firm where she has continued to earn top awards.
Watkins works out of Berkshire Hathaway’s Moultonborough office. When asked her favorite thing about selling real estate, she noted, “There are not many jobs where you get to know people on as many levels as you do when you sell real estate. It is especially rewarding because buyers generally have such a positive response to their Lakes Region purchases. A comment such as 'If we had know how wonderful this would be, we would have done this a long time ago' is typical. When you are working with sellers, you are entrusted with marketing one of their most treasured assets. I’m excited that our firm continues to grow. With 14 offices we can extend services to include the communities of Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.”
For more information, visit www.NicoleWatkins.com.
