MANCHESTER — Hayden McLaughlin and Craig Wentworth of Belknap Landscape Company of Gilford recently joined members of the New Hampshire Home Builders Association at the Manchester Country Club for their annual awards gala. By the end of the evening, the pair had earned four gold Cornerstone Awards.
“I am so proud of the work my team has accomplished this year, and in years past. We’ve been in business for 30 years, and with the addition of these four, we have won 17 Cornerstone Awards,” said McLaughlin, owner of Belknap Landscape. “When you compete against so many other firms in the state, and come out on top, it shows the unique talents of our team.”
Winning gold awards for landscape design and residential landscape construction was a property situated on Lake Winnisquam. On the shores of Winnipesaukee was the landscape that won gold for outdoor living space and stonework or masonry.
For more information about the NHHBA Cornerstone Awards, visit nhhba.com. To see examples of projects completed by Belknap Landscape Company, visit belknaplandscape.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.