MEREDITH — Business and community leaders gathered at Hermit Woods Winery earlier in December to celebrate the partnership between the Belknap Economic Development Council and the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center, and welcomed Rita Toth to her new position as a business advisor in the Lakes Region. Toth will work out of Belknap EDC’s Laconia office.
“Belknap EDC’s collaborative efforts with the New Hampshire SBDC team provide critical business development support and we are excited to continue our partnership,” said Belknap EDC Executive Director Justin Slattery.
“We have worked with Belknap EDC for six years and are excited to continue to grow our partnership by bringing expert business advisor Rita Toth to Belknap County,” said Liz Gray, state director of the SBDC.
By going directly into New Hampshire communities, the NH SBDC hopes to connect with more businesses and communities that need help in creating and sustaining jobs.
Toth said, “I am very excited to work with companies looking to start and grow in this region and can’t wait to dive in with businesses looking to meet with me for SBDC advising.”
