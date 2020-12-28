CONCORD — New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp recently promoted Dayna Titus to vice president and deposit operations officer. In this role, Titus will lead the staff, systems and services that support the deposit gathering programs for sister community mutual banks, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole.
“Dayna has extensive expertise in retail banking, including her experience working in various roles at Meredith Village Savings Bank’s branches, as well as her experience working in operations supporting branch staff,” said Angela Strozewski, executive vice president and senior operations officer at NHMB. “Dayna’s expertise in banking combined with her natural proficiency for leading groups, projects and teams will ensure Dayna’s success in her new role.”
Titus joined the organization more than 17 years ago as a part-time teller for MVSB in 2003. She has worked in the Meredith office, the downtown Plymouth office, the Seneca Ladd operations office and the office in Ashland, and has held roles including assistant head teller, teller trainer and Vertex administrator, teller operations and training supervisor, branch supervisor, deposit services officer and assistant vice president and deposit operations officer.
Titus is active with the Salvation Army, where she currently serves as treasurer for the Ashland-Holderness and Wentworth Service Units. She is also a budget committee member for the Town of Holderness. She was on the Pemi Baker Literacy Board from 2011 to 2016, serving as board secretary 2012-2016. She also remains active as a volunteer for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction and the Salvation Army Turkey Plunge.
Titus is a graduate of Northern New England School of Banking, one of the country’s oldest general banking schools.
